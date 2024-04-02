PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Stewart Cink seeks a better result in the 2024 Valero Texas Open having failed to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cink at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Cink's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score -2, over his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Cink missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Cink's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC72-74+2
    4/19/2018MC74-74+4

    Cink's Recent Performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • Stewart Cink has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -1.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance56305.5293.4
    Greens in Regulation %13066.04%65.81%
    Putts Per Round8528.9329.4
    Par Breakers12721.32%23.93%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%19.23%

    Cink's Best Finishes

    • Cink participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Cink's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -18 and finished seventh.
    • Cink's 156 points last season ranked him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.317-2.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.1080.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.098-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0840.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.410-1.312

    Cink's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC68-73-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6771-66-78-74+54
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3473-65-66-67-1318
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6073-71-78-76+106
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-64-3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

