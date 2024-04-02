1H AGO
Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Stewart Cink seeks a better result in the 2024 Valero Texas Open having failed to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Cink's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score -2, over his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Cink missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Cink's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|4/19/2018
|MC
|74-74
|+4
Cink's Recent Performances
- Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Stewart Cink has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cink has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -1.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|66.04%
|65.81%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.93
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.32%
|23.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|19.23%
Cink's Best Finishes
- Cink participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Cink's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -18 and finished seventh.
- Cink's 156 points last season ranked him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.317
|-2.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.108
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.098
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.084
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.410
|-1.312
Cink's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|71-66-78-74
|+5
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|73-65-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|73-71-78-76
|+10
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-64
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.