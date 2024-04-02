Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.

Stewart Cink has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cink has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.