Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.300 (he missed the cut in that event).

Crowe produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.731. In that tournament, he finished 25th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.