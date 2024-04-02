Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Trace Crowe missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Crowe's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Crowe has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Crowe has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 1.743 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging -0.577 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Crowe owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.3 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe owns a -0.719 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|294.3
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.25%
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Crowe has 35 points, placing him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.300 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Crowe produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.731. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.301, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.135
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.719
|-1.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.259
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.634
|1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.210
|-0.577
Crowe's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.