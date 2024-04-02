PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links April 4-7, Tyler Duncan will look to build upon his last performance at the Valero Texas Open. In 2023, he shot +2 and finished 58th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Duncan's average finish has been 51st, and his average score +1, over his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Duncan finished 58th (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Duncan's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20235873-70-77-70+2
    3/31/2022MC70-82+8
    4/1/20214473-71-73-70-1
    4/4/2019MC72-75+3
    4/19/2018MC73-74+3

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Tyler Duncan has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of -1.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -3.301 in his past five tournaments.
    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.326, which ranks 42nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 117th, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 158th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.587. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 154th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117293.3296.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.08%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.90%

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Duncan is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Currently, Duncan ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings with 57 points.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 3.796. In that event, he finished 65th.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.304 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
    • Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 65th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3260.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.587-2.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.161-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.486-1.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.907-3.301

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

