Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
When he hits the links April 4-7, Tyler Duncan will look to build upon his last performance at the Valero Texas Open. In 2023, he shot +2 and finished 58th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Duncan's average finish has been 51st, and his average score +1, over his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Duncan finished 58th (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Duncan's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|3/31/2022
|MC
|70-82
|+8
|4/1/2021
|44
|73-71-73-70
|-1
|4/4/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|4/19/2018
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Duncan's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Tyler Duncan has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of -1.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -3.301 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.326, which ranks 42nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 117th, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 158th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.587. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 154th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|293.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.90%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, Duncan ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings with 57 points.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 3.796. In that event, he finished 65th.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.304 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 65th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.326
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.587
|-2.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.161
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.486
|-1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.907
|-3.301
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.