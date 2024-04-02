Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 3.796. In that event, he finished 65th.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.304 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.