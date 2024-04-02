PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 coming off a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent tournament.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Griffin missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Griffin's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC71-74+1

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 1.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 1.557 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.280, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 124th, and his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a -0.205 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124292.6292.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.24%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.85%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin has participated in 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Griffin sits 81st in the FedExCup standings with 215 points.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.898, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.280-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.205-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3951.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2961.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2061.557

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

