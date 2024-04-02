Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 coming off a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent tournament.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Griffin missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Griffin's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 1.557 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.280, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 124th, and his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a -0.205 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|292.6
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.85%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin has participated in 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Griffin sits 81st in the FedExCup standings with 215 points.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.898, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.280
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.205
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.395
|1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.296
|1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.206
|1.557
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.