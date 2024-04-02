Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.898, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.