Davis Riley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Davis Riley will compete April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he took 14th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting -8 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Riley has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of +1.
- Riley last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Riley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|78
|+6
|3/31/2022
|63
|70-70-76-73
|+1
Riley's Recent Performances
- Riley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Riley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -0.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.830 this season, which ranks 178th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.204.
- On the greens, Riley's -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|300.3
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Riley, who has 75 points, currently ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.197 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381. He finished 14th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.338. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.120, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 28th in the field (he finished 62nd in that tournament).
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.830
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.204
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.127
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.084
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.244
|-0.161
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.