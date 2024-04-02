Davis Riley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.197 mark ranked 21st in the field.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381. He finished 14th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.338. In that event, he finished 14th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.120, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 28th in the field (he finished 62nd in that tournament).