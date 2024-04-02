PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Riley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Davis Riley will compete April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he took 14th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting -8 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Riley has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of +1.
    • Riley last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Riley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC78+6
    3/31/20226370-70-76-73+1

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • Riley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Riley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging -0.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.830 this season, which ranks 178th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.204.
    • On the greens, Riley's -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58300.3303.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.49%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Riley, who has 75 points, currently ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.197 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381. He finished 14th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.338. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.120, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 28th in the field (he finished 62nd in that tournament).
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.830-1.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.2040.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.127-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0840.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.244-0.161

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

