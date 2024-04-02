Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he posted a -0.320 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.887 mark ranked 17th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked third in the field.