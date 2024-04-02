Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
After he finished 53rd in this tournament in 2023, Brendon Todd has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Todd has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -5.
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 53rd after posting a score of E.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Todd's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|3/31/2022
|8
|68-69-72-70
|-9
Todd's Recent Performances
- Todd has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 276.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of 2.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 0.391 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.517, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (277.8 yards) ranks 181st, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.148. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|277.8
|276.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd has taken part in nine tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- With 410 points, Todd currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he posted a -0.320 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.887 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked third in the field.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.517
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.148
|-1.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.298
|1.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.683
|2.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.317
|0.391
Todd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
