58M AGO

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 53rd in this tournament in 2023, Brendon Todd has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Todd has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -5.
    • In Todd's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 53rd after posting a score of E.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Todd's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20235370-67-75-76E
    3/31/2022868-69-72-70-9

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • Todd has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Brendon Todd has averaged 276.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has an average of 2.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 0.391 in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.517, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (277.8 yards) ranks 181st, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.148. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance181277.8276.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.29%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd has taken part in nine tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • With 410 points, Todd currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he posted a -0.320 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.887 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked third in the field.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.517-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.148-1.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2981.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6832.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3170.391

    Todd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

