58M AGO

Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Billy Horschel hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 coming off a seventh-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Horschel's average finish has been 11th, and his average score -9, over his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Horschel last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2019, missing the cut with a score of +6.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Horschel's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/4/2019MC73-77+6
    4/19/20181168-71-70-70-9

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Horschel has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 1.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Horschel is averaging 4.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 (39th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.3 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.240.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 14th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance98295.3294.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.91%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.49%

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Horschel has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 262 points, Horschel currently sits 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.618. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.092 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3441.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2400.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1420.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.6311.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3574.844

    Horschel's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5273-74-74-79+129
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

