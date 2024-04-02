Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Over his last five appearances, Horschel has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 1.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.