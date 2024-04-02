Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.453. He finished second in that event.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.031. He finished 31st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked 28th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 28th in the field.