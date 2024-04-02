Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark reacts after a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He placed 28th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Hojgaard has played the Valero Texas Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 28th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Hojgaard's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|28
|72-70-69-72
|-5
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -1.210 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of -1.832 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hojgaard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 95th on TOUR with a mark of -0.035.
- On the greens, Hojgaard has registered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|305.0
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.78%
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Hojgaard has participated in six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Hojgaard has 356 points, placing him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.453. He finished second in that event.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.031. He finished 31st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 28th in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.376
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.035
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.190
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.256
|-1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.105
|-1.832
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.