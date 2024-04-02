Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867. He finished 57th in that event.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.542.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 27th in the field at 0.972. In that event, he finished 72nd.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.436, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.