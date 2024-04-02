Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Lanto Griffin enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 57th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Griffin's average finish has been 40th, and his average score -3, over his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Griffin finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Griffin's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|3/31/2022
|53
|75-66-73-72
|-2
|4/1/2021
|34
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|4/19/2018
|58
|78-67-71-73
|+1
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.203 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.9 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a -0.175 mark (118th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|307.9
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.05%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Griffin sits 167th in the FedExCup standings with 34 points.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867. He finished 57th in that event.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.542.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 27th in the field at 0.972. In that event, he finished 72nd.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.436, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him 48th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.180
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.175
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.257
|-1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.223
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.474
|-1.203
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.