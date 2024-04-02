Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 51st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.

Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup has an average of 1.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.