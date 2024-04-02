Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup will play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting E at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Gotterup is competing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of 1.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging 1.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201 ranks 66th on TOUR this season, and his 44.6% driving accuracy average ranks 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 148th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.342, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|314.6
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.07%
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- As of now, Gotterup has accumulated 35 points, which ranks him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.862.
- Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.018. In that event, he finished 35th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.153 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.794), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.201
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.342
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.154
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.382
|1.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.088
|1.192
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.