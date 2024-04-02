Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Christiaan Bezuidenhout carded a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open looking for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Bezuidenhout has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 28th.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29.00 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 282.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.268 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.202 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.664.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|282.5
|282.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Although Bezuidenhout has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 705 points, Bezuidenhout currently sits 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693. He finished 44th in that event.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.194, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.202
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.664
|1.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.099
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.543
|2.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.905
|3.268
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.