1H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Christiaan Bezuidenhout carded a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Bezuidenhout has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 28th.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29.00 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Bezuidenhout's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232869-72-73-69-5

    Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 282.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.268 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.202 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.664.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance173282.5282.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.20%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes

    • Although Bezuidenhout has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 705 points, Bezuidenhout currently sits 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.194, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.202-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6641.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.099-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5432.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.9053.268

    Bezuidenhout's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1971-68-71-64-1042
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2368-69-66-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

