Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693. He finished 44th in that event.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.194, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.