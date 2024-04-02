58M AGO
C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
C.T. Pan seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He finished 41st at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2022.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Pan has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 41st.
- Pan finished 41st (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Pan's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|41
|69-74-72-69
|-4
|4/4/2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
|4/19/2018
|MC
|78-75
|+9
Pan's Recent Performances
- Pan has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 1.403 in his past five tournaments.
Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.178 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 121st, while his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 85th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.030. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Pan has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|293.0
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.58%
Pan's Best Finishes
- Although Pan hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- Pan, who has 202 points, currently sits 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished third in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.178
|-0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.030
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.332
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.133
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.317
|1.403
Pan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.