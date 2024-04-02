C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished third in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656), which ranked 11th in the field.