William Furr Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, William Furr posted a 36th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Furr's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Furr's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Furr has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Furr is averaging -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Furr has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.004 this season, which ranks 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr owns a -0.724 average that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Furr's 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|307.6
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Furr's Best Finishes
- Furr has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Furr ranks 171st in the FedExCup standings with 31 points.
Furr's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 1.727.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 5.945 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- Furr recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 36th in the field.
Furr's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.004
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.724
|-1.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.321
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.299
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.108
|-0.297
Furr's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
