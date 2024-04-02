William Furr Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568.

Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 1.727.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 5.945 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 38th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that event).