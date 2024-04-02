Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.283. He finished 20th in that tournament.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 11th in the field at 2.501. In that event, he finished 48th.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.