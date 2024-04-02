PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Mark Hubbard enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 coming off a 31st-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his lone recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Hubbard's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC76-73+5

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 45th.
    • Hubbard has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard is averaging 0.081 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 0.931 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 27th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.501. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 56th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143290.1291.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.44%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.83%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Hubbard has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Hubbard, who has 447 points, currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.283. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 11th in the field at 2.501. In that event, he finished 48th.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.246-1.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.5011.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0830.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2510.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5900.931

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.