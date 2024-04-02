1H AGO
Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 coming off a 31st-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Hubbard at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his lone recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Hubbard's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|76-73
|+5
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 45th.
- Hubbard has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard is averaging 0.081 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 0.931 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Hubbard .
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 27th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.501. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 56th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|290.1
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.83%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Hubbard has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 100%.
- Hubbard, who has 447 points, currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.283. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 11th in the field at 2.501. In that event, he finished 48th.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.246
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.501
|1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.083
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.251
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.590
|0.931
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.