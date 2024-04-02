1H AGO
Zac Blair Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Zac Blair hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Blair at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Blair's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -2, over his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Blair last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Blair's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|4/19/2018
|36
|73-69-71-73
|-2
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 52nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 270.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -1.199 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.497, which ranks 163rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (273.0 yards) ranks 183rd, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair has a -0.040 average that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|273.0
|270.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Blair's Best Finishes
- Blair is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 46 points, Blair currently sits 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.070 mark ranked in the field.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.246), which ranked in the field.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.497
|-1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.040
|-1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.448
|1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.238
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.327
|-1.199
Blair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.