Zac Blair Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 52nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.

In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 270.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting.