Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Joel Dahmen looks for a better result in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he took 74th shooting +4 in this tournament in 2021.
Latest odds for Dahmen at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Dahmen has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 73rd.
- Dahmen finished 74th (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2021).
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Dahmen's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/1/2021
|74
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|4/4/2019
|69
|70-73-67-80
|+2
|4/19/2018
|75
|74-71-74
|+3
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- Dahmen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.610 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 1.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 ranks 35th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.748 mark (seventh on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen's -1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 178th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|288.4
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Currently, Dahmen sits 91st in the FedExCup standings with 187 points.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.929, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.352
|1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.748
|3.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.073
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-1.059
|-3.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.032
|1.340
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.