Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that tournament, he finished 11th.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.929, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.