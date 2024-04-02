PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Joel Dahmen looks for a better result in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he took 74th shooting +4 in this tournament in 2021.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Dahmen has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 73rd.
    • Dahmen finished 74th (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2021).
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Dahmen's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/1/20217474-72-73-73+4
    4/4/20196970-73-67-80+2
    4/19/20187574-71-74+3

    Dahmen's Recent Performances

    • Dahmen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.610 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 1.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 ranks 35th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.748 mark (seventh on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 178th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance152288.4290.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.10%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Dahmen's Best Finishes

    • Dahmen has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Currently, Dahmen sits 91st in the FedExCup standings with 187 points.

    Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.929, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3521.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7483.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.0730.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-1.059-3.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0321.340

    Dahmen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC66-75-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

