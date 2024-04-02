Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.093 mark ranked best in the field.

Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 3.139. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 3.423. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.804), which ranked 29th in the field.