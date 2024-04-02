Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Grayson Murray will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 42nd in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -5 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Murray has played the Valero Texas Open once recently (in 2018), posting a score of -7 and finishing 16th.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Murray's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/19/2018
|16
|67-69-72-73
|-7
Murray's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Murray has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging -1.895 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging -2.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Murray's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.325 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray has a -0.050 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Murray's -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|300.5
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.63%
Murray's Best Finishes
- Murray has participated in seven tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Murray has 589 points, ranking him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.093 mark ranked best in the field.
- Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 3.139. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 3.423. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.804), which ranked 29th in the field.
- Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.325
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.050
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.072
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.371
|-1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.023
|-2.432
Murray's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-71-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-69-77-64
|-5
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.