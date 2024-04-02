Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.747. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219. He finished 15th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.