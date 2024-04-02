PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Davis Thompson finished the weekend at -6, good for a 21st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Thompson's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Thompson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Thompson has an average finish of 31st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 1.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thompson has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.254 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 48th, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.496. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance48301.5301.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.75%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.85%

    Thompson's Best Finishes

    • Thompson, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 176 points, Thompson currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.747. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219. He finished 15th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 15th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).

    Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.2540.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4961.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2551.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.060-0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5571.590

    Thompson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6372-65-72-75E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7072-66-71-67-83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5672-75-76-73+86
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.