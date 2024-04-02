Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Davis Thompson finished the weekend at -6, good for a 21st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 aiming for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Thompson's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Thompson's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Thompson has an average finish of 31st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 1.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.254 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 48th, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.496. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|301.5
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.85%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 176 points, Thompson currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.747. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219. He finished 15th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 15th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.254
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.496
|1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.255
|1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.060
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.557
|1.590
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.