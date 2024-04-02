PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Yuan missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Yuan's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC73-73+2

    Yuan's Recent Performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Yuan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Carl Yuan has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has an average of -2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging -0.886 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yuan .

    Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yuan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.454, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks sixth, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan owns a -0.214 average that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance6311.1306.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.51%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Yuan's Best Finishes

    • Yuan has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Yuan, who has 225 points, currently ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.080 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4540.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.214-0.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.4201.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.637-2.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.023-0.886

    Yuan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5569-68-74-69-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-67-74-70-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

