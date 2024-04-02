Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.080 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167). That ranked 26th in the field.