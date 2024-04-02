PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    In his competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Ryan Moore carded a 31st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open looking for better results.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Moore has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -6.
    • In 2023, Moore missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC72-73+1
    4/1/20217671-72-78-73+6
    4/4/2019368-70-69-64-17
    4/19/2018768-67-70-72-11

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Moore has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Ryan Moore has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -3.161 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Moore is averaging 1.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranks 170th, and his 71.3% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks fourth on TOUR with a mark of 0.903.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.776 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance170284.5287.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.52%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore has played nine tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, Moore has collected 139 points, which ranks him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.305. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0950.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.9034.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.036-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.776-3.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2581.642

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-69+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

