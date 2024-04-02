Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Ryan Moore carded a 31st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open looking for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Moore has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -6.
- In 2023, Moore missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Moore's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|4/1/2021
|76
|71-72-78-73
|+6
|4/4/2019
|3
|68-70-69-64
|-17
|4/19/2018
|7
|68-67-70-72
|-11
Moore's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Moore has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Ryan Moore has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -3.161 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moore is averaging 1.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranks 170th, and his 71.3% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks fourth on TOUR with a mark of 0.903.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.776 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|284.5
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore has played nine tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Moore has collected 139 points, which ranks him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.305. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.095
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.903
|4.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.036
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.776
|-3.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.258
|1.642
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
