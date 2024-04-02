Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.305. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.