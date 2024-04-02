Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.093 mark ranked 24th in the field.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.125 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.021 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.580, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 70th.