Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Jacob Bridgeman enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 21st-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Bridgeman is competing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Bridgeman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Bridgeman has an average finish of 24th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Bridgeman is averaging 1.106 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.363 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 this season (142nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 62nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.208. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 44th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|292.8
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Bridgeman's Best Finishes
- Bridgeman has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Bridgeman sits 117th in the FedExCup standings with 101 points.
Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.093 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.125 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.021 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.580, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 70th.
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.256
|-1.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.208
|1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.086
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.319
|1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.185
|1.363
Bridgeman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
