Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Last time out at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Callum Tarren carded a 69th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Tarren has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Tarren's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
Tarren's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 71st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Tarren has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of +4 in his last five tournaments.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -4.586 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.297 this season (146th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 13th, while his 45.9% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren has a -0.651 average that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|308.1
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|20.63%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.
- Currently, Tarren has 6 points, ranking him 198th in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.766) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.297
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.651
|-2.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.520
|-2.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.175
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.642
|-4.586
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.