1 Min Read

Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Last time out at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Callum Tarren carded a 69th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying for better results.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Tarren has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Tarren's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC73-72+1

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 71st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Tarren has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of +4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -4.586 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.297 this season (146th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 13th, while his 45.9% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren has a -0.651 average that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance13308.1308.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.75%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%20.63%

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.
    • Currently, Tarren has 6 points, ranking him 198th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.766) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.297-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.651-2.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.520-2.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1750.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.642-4.586

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
