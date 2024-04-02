Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 71st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Tarren has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of +4 in his last five tournaments.

Callum Tarren has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Tarren has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.