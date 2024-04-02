Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.589 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.527.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004), which ranked 10th in the field.