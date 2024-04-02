Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Alejandro Tosti hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a second-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his last competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Tosti is competing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Tosti's Recent Performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Tosti has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.919 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tosti is averaging -1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.761 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.1 yards) ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 159th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.593, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|312.1
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.44%
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Tosti has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Tosti has 183 points, placing him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.589 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.527.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.761
|2.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.593
|-0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.459
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.145
|-1.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.436
|-1.168
Tosti's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
