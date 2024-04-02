60M AGO
Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Charley Hoffman looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he finished 22nd shooting -6 in this tournament in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last six trips to the Valero Texas Open, Hoffman has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 26th.
- Hoffman last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 22nd with a score of -6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Hoffman's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|3/31/2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|4/1/2021
|2
|75-66-65-66
|-16
|4/4/2019
|2
|71-68-64-67
|-18
|4/19/2018
|64
|72-73-71-74
|+2
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 0.412 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.132 (120th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.9 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 78th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.082, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hoffman's 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|298.9
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Hoffman has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Currently, Hoffman has 329 points, ranking him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.445 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 6.985 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.132
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.082
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.112
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.042
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.104
|0.412
Hoffman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
