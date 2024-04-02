Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.445 (he finished second in that tournament).

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 6.985 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.