PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Cameron Champ will play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 45th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting -2 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Champ has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of E.
    • Champ missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Champ's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC73-73+2
    3/31/2022MC72-73+1
    4/1/20213477-69-73-67-2
    4/19/20187372-72-74+2

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Champ has an average finish of 32nd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Champ has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ is averaging 3.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.771 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Champ has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.989 this season (best on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.3 yards) ranks first, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 178th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.885, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Champ has registered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance1315.3315.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.93%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Champ, who has 70 points, currently sits 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.366. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.946. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
    • Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9892.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.885-1.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.520-2.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5503.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1341.771

    Champ's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta868-66-69-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.