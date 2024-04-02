Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.366. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033. He finished 45th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.946. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.