Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Cameron Champ will play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 45th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting -2 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Champ has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of E.
- Champ missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Champ's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|3/31/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|4/1/2021
|34
|77-69-73-67
|-2
|4/19/2018
|73
|72-72-74
|+2
Champ's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Champ has an average finish of 32nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Champ has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Champ is averaging 3.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.771 Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.989 this season (best on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.3 yards) ranks first, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 178th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.885, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Champ has registered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|315.3
|315.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Champ, who has 70 points, currently sits 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.366. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.946. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.989
|2.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.885
|-1.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.520
|-2.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.550
|3.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.134
|1.771
Champ's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
