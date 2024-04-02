PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Valero Texas Open, NeSmith has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    NeSmith's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC73-75+4
    3/31/2022MC74-73+3
    4/1/20213473-71-72-70-2

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, NeSmith has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.
    • Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.0 yards) ranks 145th, while his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 130th on TOUR with a mark of -0.245.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance145290.0298.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.13%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith has participated in nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • Currently, NeSmith ranks 135th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.329.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.604 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0130.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.2450.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.220-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.292-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.7700.118

    NeSmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5971-69-74-69-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

