Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.329.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.604 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.