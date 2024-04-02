Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last three trips to the Valero Texas Open, NeSmith has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 34th.
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
NeSmith's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|3/31/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|4/1/2021
|34
|73-71-72-70
|-2
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, NeSmith has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.
- Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.0 yards) ranks 145th, while his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 130th on TOUR with a mark of -0.245.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|290.0
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith has participated in nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Currently, NeSmith ranks 135th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.329.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.604 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.013
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.245
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.220
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.292
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.770
|0.118
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.