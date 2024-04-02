PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley looks to fair better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Smalley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Smalley missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Smalley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC74-73+3
    3/31/2022MC74-75+5

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has an average of -2.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -2.759 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052, which ranks 108th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 66th, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of -0.064.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a -1.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66299.6299.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.44%
    Putts Per Round130.3
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.33%

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Smalley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 20%.
    • As of now, Smalley has compiled 45 points, which ranks him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.280 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.205 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.052-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0640.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.457-0.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-1.123-2.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.696-2.759

    Smalley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.