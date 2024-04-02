Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley looks to fair better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Smalley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Smalley missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Smalley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|3/31/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Smalley's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of -2.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -2.759 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052, which ranks 108th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 66th, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of -0.064.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a -1.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|299.6
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.33%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 20%.
- As of now, Smalley has compiled 45 points, which ranks him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.280 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.205 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.052
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.064
|0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.457
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-1.123
|-2.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.696
|-2.759
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.