Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350 (he missed the cut in that event).

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.280 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.205 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.