Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that event, he finished 12th.

Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 5.989. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747), which ranked seventh in the field.