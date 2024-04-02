PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Doug Ghim enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Ghim has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of -1.
    • Ghim last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC73-73+2
    3/31/2022MC73-73+2
    4/1/20214474-72-72-69-1

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Ghim has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim is averaging 0.967 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 3.538 in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.382 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 40th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.387. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136290.8289.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.59%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Ghim has accumulated 356 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 5.989. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3821.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3871.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.112-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2260.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1083.538

    Ghim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5468-68-73-72-36
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

