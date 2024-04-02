Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Ghim has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of -1.
- Ghim last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Ghim's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|3/31/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|4/1/2021
|44
|74-72-72-69
|-1
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim is averaging 0.967 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 3.538 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.382 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 40th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.387. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|290.8
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Ghim has accumulated 356 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 5.989. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.382
|1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.387
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.112
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.226
|0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.108
|3.538
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.