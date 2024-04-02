Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.800. In that event, he missed the cut.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.