Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his last tournament.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last two trips to the Valero Texas Open, Silverman has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 45th.
- Silverman missed the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open in 2019.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Silverman's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/4/2019
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|4/19/2018
|45
|71-73-73-70
|-1
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Silverman is averaging 1.838 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Silverman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.206 (65th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.1 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman sports a 0.080 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|287.1
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.81%
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Silverman has 175 points, placing him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.800. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.206
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.080
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.193
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.363
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.841
|1.838
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
