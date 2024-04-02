Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Maverick McNealy hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 45th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- McNealy has played the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 35th, posting a score of -5.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
McNealy's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|35
|70-72-67-74
|-5
McNealy's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, McNealy has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five events, McNealy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy has an average of 1.777 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 6.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.422 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.308. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|302.8
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.28%
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- McNealy, who has 399 points, currently sits 48th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.614 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 7.898 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.422
|2.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.308
|-0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.499
|2.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.477
|1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.090
|6.231
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
