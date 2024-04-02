Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.614 mark ranked sixth in the field.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 7.898 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.