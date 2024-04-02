PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Maverick McNealy hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 45th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • McNealy has played the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 35th, posting a score of -5.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    McNealy's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/20223570-72-67-74-5

    McNealy's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, McNealy has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, McNealy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy has an average of 1.777 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 6.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.422 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.308. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance41302.8303.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.33%
    Putts Per Round127.5
    Par Breakers1%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.28%

    McNealy's Best Finishes

    • McNealy has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • McNealy, who has 399 points, currently sits 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.614 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 7.898 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4222.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.308-0.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4992.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4771.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0906.231

    McNealy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-70E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6068-72-74-67-35
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-70-74-68+37
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

