Martin Laird Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Martin Laird will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 31st in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting -4 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last six trips to the Valero Texas Open, Laird has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 25th.
- Laird last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Laird's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|3/31/2022
|29
|70-73-69-70
|-6
|4/1/2021
|30
|72-73-72-68
|-3
|4/4/2019
|36
|74-68-68-72
|-6
|4/19/2018
|11
|73-65-69-72
|-9
Laird's Recent Performances
- Laird has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Laird has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging 2.750 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging 2.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.384 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird sports a -0.389 mark (150th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Laird's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|286.0
|284.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.83%
Laird's Best Finishes
- Laird has played eight tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Laird, who has 140 points, currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.198 (he finished ninth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.607 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.384
|-1.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.389
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.486
|2.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.357
|2.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.071
|2.515
Laird's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
