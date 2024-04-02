Martin Laird Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.198 (he finished ninth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.607 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 54th in that event).