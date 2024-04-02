Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 64th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Alexander's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Alexander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging -0.090 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.367 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 74th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.122, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Alexander has registered a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 70th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|299.9
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Alexander has 64 points, placing him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258. He missed the cut in that event.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.267, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.367
|-1.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.122
|1.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.145
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.182
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.081
|0.639
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
