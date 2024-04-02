Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258. He missed the cut in that event.

Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.267, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.