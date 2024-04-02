PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 64th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In the past five years, this is Alexander's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Alexander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
    • Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging -0.090 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.367 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 74th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.122, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Alexander has registered a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 70th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance63299.9302.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.68%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Alexander has 64 points, placing him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 19th in the field at 3.596. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.267, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.367-1.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1221.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1450.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.182-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.0810.639

    Alexander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

