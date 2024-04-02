Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.268. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.812. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.959, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.