Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his last competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Ryan Fox ended the weekend at +5, good for a 78th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 trying for an improved score.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Fox has played the Valero Texas Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Fox's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
Fox's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Fox has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Fox has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five events.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -1.561 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fox has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.375 this season, which ranks 157th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 72nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.131, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Fox has registered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|305.3
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Fox ranks 170th in the FedExCup standings with 32 points.
Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.268. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.812. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.959, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 35th in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.375
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.131
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.257
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.115
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.385
|-1.561
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
