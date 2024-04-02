Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).