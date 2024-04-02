Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
At the Texas Children's Houston Open, Ben Taylor struggled, missing the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course. He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Taylor missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his lone recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Taylor's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Taylor's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -4.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.924, which ranks 179th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 44.3% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 175th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.826, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|294.7
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|20.56%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 11.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- As of now, Taylor has collected 4 points, which ranks him 201st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.924
|-2.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.826
|-2.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.002
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.169
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.921
|-4.559
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.