PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open, Ben Taylor struggled, missing the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course. He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Taylor missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his lone recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Taylor's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC72-73+1

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -4.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.924, which ranks 179th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 44.3% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 175th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.826, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103294.7295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.44%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%15.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%20.56%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 11.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • As of now, Taylor has collected 4 points, which ranks him 201st in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.924-2.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.826-2.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.0020.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.1690.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.921-4.559

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-72+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta867-70-66-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.