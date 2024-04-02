PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    S.H. Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he placed 15th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Kim finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Kim's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20231572-68-70-71-7

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 58th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five events.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.355 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.374, which ranks 156th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 81st, and his 49.6% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.341 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81297.2297.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.99%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.58%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Kim has 100 points, ranking him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.347, which ranked 29th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.374-2.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.341-1.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.5401.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1850.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.009-1.259

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

