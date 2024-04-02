S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.347, which ranked 29th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.