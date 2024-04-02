1H AGO
S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he placed 15th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Kim finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Kim's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 58th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 58th.
- He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five events.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.355 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Kim .
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.374, which ranks 156th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 81st, and his 49.6% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.341 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|297.2
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Kim has 100 points, ranking him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.347, which ranked 29th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.374
|-2.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.341
|-1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.540
|1.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.185
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.009
|-1.259
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.