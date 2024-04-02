Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.572. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.242. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.736, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.