Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles looks to fair better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Kohles has played the Valero Texas Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Kohles' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/2022MC72-78+6

    Kohles' Recent Performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He finished with a score of -17 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 281.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -3.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -6.471 in his past five tournaments.
    Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kohles has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.323, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.5 yards) ranks 177th, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 170th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.777, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177279.5281.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.64%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%15.66%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.68%

    Kohles' Best Finishes

    • Kohles has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times.
    • As of now, Kohles has accumulated 71 points, which ranks him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.572. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.242. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.736, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 52nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.323-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.777-2.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.547-0.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.690-3.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-2.337-6.471

    Kohles' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

