Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Vince Whaley has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -1.061 Strokes Gained: Putting.