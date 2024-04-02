Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Vince Whaley looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Whaley's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- In 2022, Whaley finished 29th (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Whaley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|29
|70-72-71-69
|-6
|4/1/2021
|34
|69-76-70-71
|-2
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -1.061 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of -3.910 in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.352 ranks 154th on TOUR this season, and his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 164th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.687, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Whaley's -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|297.1
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 37.5%.
- Currently, Whaley sits 154th in the FedExCup standings with 53 points.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.879.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.721 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.380). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 54th in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.352
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.687
|-2.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.013
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.617
|-1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.642
|-3.910
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.