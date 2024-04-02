Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 26th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -3 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last five trips to the Valero Texas Open, Streelman has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 26th.
- Streelman last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 46th with a score of -1.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Streelman's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|3/31/2022
|18
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|4/4/2019
|6
|72-69-69-64
|-14
|4/19/2018
|8
|74-68-69-67
|-10
Streelman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Streelman has an average finish of 29th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Streelman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 286.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -2.108 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.940 Strokes Gained: Total.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.235 this season, which ranks 58th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.009. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|290.2
|286.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.24%
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
- With 42 points, Streelman currently sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.980.
- Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.673, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.235
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|-0.009
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.020
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.955
|-2.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.749
|-1.940
Streelman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.