1H AGO

Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Kevin Streelman will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 26th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -3 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Valero Texas Open, Streelman has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 26th.
    • Streelman last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 46th with a score of -1.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Streelman's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20234671-72-72-72-1
    3/31/20221870-71-69-71-7
    4/4/2019672-69-69-64-14
    4/19/2018874-68-69-67-10

    Streelman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Streelman has an average finish of 29th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Streelman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 286.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -2.108 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.940 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.235 this season, which ranks 58th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.009. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140290.2286.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.38%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.24%

    Streelman's Best Finishes

    • Streelman, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
    • With 42 points, Streelman currently sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.980.
    • Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.673, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2350.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green89-0.009-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0200.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.955-2.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.749-1.940

    Streelman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-69-74-67-48
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1866-71-70-70-747
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge968-69-68-71-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-70+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4972-69-71-74+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
