Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.980.

Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.673, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.