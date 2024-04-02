Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he placed ninth in this tournament in 2023, Andrew Novak has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Novak has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of -9.
- Novak last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of -9.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Novak's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|3/31/2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
Novak's Recent Performances
- Novak has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Novak has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 3.512 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak has a 0.582 average that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|300.5
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.42%
Novak's Best Finishes
- Novak has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- With 268 points, Novak currently sits 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.101 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.018
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.582
|1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.349
|1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.022
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.935
|3.512
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.