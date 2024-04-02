Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.101 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353. He finished eighth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.