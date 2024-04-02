Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.361 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.770 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 1.981 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.770, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 53rd in the field.