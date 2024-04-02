Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
In his tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Jhonattan Vegas posted a 36th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying for a better finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Vegas has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -5.
- In Vegas' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished 18th after posting a score of -7.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Vegas' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|18
|71-68-72-70
|-7
|4/1/2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|4/4/2019
|30
|67-71-67-76
|-7
|4/19/2018
|MC
|81-71
|+8
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -2.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -0.440 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Vegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.426 (24th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.0 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas sports a 0.479 mark (30th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|309.0
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- With 57 points, Vegas currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.361 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.770 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 1.981 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.770, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 53rd in the field.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.426
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.479
|1.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.244
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.889
|-2.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.228
|-0.440
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.