Adam Scott Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Adam Scott enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 45th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Scott has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Scott's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/19/2018
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Scott's Recent Performances
- Scott has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Scott has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 0.828 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scott is averaging 1.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scott delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421 last season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranked 17th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott had a -0.169 mark (143rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scott registered a 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 19th on TOUR, while he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40. He broke par 24.59% of the time (22nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|313.0
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|22
|24.59%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.22%
|13.73%
Scott's Best Finishes
- Scott teed off in 18 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Scott had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
- With 597 points last season, Scott finished 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking second in the field at 5.163.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.995 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.646 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.932, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.421
|0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.169
|0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.212
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.462
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.927
|1.977
Scott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|105
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.