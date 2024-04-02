Adam Scott Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Last season Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking second in the field at 5.163.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.995 mark ranked 15th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.646 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.932, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).