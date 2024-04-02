PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Adam Scott Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Adam Scott enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 45th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Scott has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Scott's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/19/2018MC75-73+4

    Scott's Recent Performances

    • Scott has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Scott has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 0.828 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Scott is averaging 1.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scott delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421 last season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranked 17th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott had a -0.169 mark (143rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Scott registered a 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 19th on TOUR, while he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40. He broke par 24.59% of the time (22nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance17313.0295.2
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%66.34%
    Putts Per Round2828.4028.8
    Par Breakers2224.59%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.22%13.73%

    Scott's Best Finishes

    • Scott teed off in 18 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Scott had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 597 points last season, Scott finished 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking second in the field at 5.163.
    • Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.995 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.646 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.932, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4210.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.1690.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.212-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4620.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9271.977

    Scott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3968-74-77-74+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-68-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship567-68-67-71-11105
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson863-71-68-63-1980
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-74-74-69+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday970-75-70-71-278
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

