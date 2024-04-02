Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Björk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field at -0.075.

Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.907.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.299 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Björk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.