Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition, Alexander Björk missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. He'll be after better results April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Björk's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Björk's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Björk has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Björk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 51st.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 2.915 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Björk is averaging -1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Björk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.550 this season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (275.1 yards) ranks 182nd, while his 70.6% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk ranks 131st on TOUR with a mark of -0.251.
- On the greens, Björk's 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|275.1
|277.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.59%
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Björk has accumulated 82 points, which ranks him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Björk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field at -0.075.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.907.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.299 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Björk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Björk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 47th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 47th.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.550
|-1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.251
|-1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.720
|-1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.716
|2.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.806
|-1.003
Björk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.