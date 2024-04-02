PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kevin Kisner struggled, failing to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In the past five years, this is Kisner's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Kisner's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -6.459 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kisner .

    Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-283.9284.0
    Greens in Regulation %-%44.95%
    Putts Per Round-30.1
    Par Breakers-%14.14%
    Bogey Avoidance-%12.63%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Best Finishes

    • Kisner is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut zero times.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.459

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-77+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC79+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-79+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

