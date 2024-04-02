Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
At the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kevin Kisner struggled, failing to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Kisner's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Kisner's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -6.459 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.9
|284.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|44.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|14.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|12.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut zero times.
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.459
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.