Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981. He finished 60th in that event.

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.844.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.683.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that event.