Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 coming off an 81st-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Dumont de Chassart's Recent Performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.644 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dumont de Chassart has an average of -7.321 in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dumont de Chassart owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.337 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 169th on TOUR with a mark of -0.765.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has registered a -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|302.3
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.05%
Dumont de Chassart's Best Finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Dumont de Chassart, who has 64 points, currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981. He finished 60th in that event.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.844.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.683.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that event.
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.742) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 60th in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.337
|-1.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.765
|-2.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.744
|-1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.683
|-1.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-2.529
|-7.321
Dumont de Chassart's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
