Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk will compete April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the Valspar Championship, shooting -2 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last five trips to the Valero Texas Open, Schenk has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Schenk last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Schenk's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|3/31/2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|4/1/2021
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|4/4/2019
|7
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|4/19/2018
|58
|71-71-72-75
|+1
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -0.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (41st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 157th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.565, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|298.3
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.93%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Schenk, who has 251 points, currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.667.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 0.936 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.432 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.656). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.332
|1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.565
|-2.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.339
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.211
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.317
|-0.267
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.