Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.667.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 0.936 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.432 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.656). That ranked 14th in the field.