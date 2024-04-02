PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Adam Schenk will compete April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the Valspar Championship, shooting -2 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Valero Texas Open, Schenk has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Schenk last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Schenk's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC73-72+1
    3/31/2022MC70-74E
    4/1/2021MC74-77+7
    4/4/2019770-66-70-70-12
    4/19/20185871-71-72-75+1

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
    • Adam Schenk has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging -0.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (41st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 157th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.565, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74298.3302.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.93%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Schenk, who has 251 points, currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.667.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 0.936 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.432 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.656). That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3321.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.565-2.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.3391.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.2110.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.317-0.267

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

