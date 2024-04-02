Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Chad Ramey finished the weekend at -7, good for a 17th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 seeking better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Ramey has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -4.
- In 2023, Ramey missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Ramey's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|3/31/2022
|41
|74-68-70-72
|-4
Ramey's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Ramey has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 2.965 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 1.590 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.166 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 172nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.816, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|288.5
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times.
- With 90 points, Ramey currently sits 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.166
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.816
|-1.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.043
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.757
|2.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.182
|1.590
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
