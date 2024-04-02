PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Chad Ramey finished the weekend at -7, good for a 17th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Ramey has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -4.
    • In 2023, Ramey missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Ramey's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC70-75+1
    3/31/20224174-68-70-72-4

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Ramey has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 2.965 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 1.590 in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.166 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 172nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.816, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance149288.5291.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.24%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.58%

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times.
    • With 90 points, Ramey currently sits 121st in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.166-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.816-1.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.0430.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7572.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1821.590

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

