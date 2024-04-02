Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034 (he missed the cut in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.