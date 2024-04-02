PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Seamus Power Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Seamus Power concluded the weekend at -3, good for a 26th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Power at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Valero Texas Open, Power has an average score of +6, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2019, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Power's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/4/2019MC69-77+2
    4/19/2018MC76-77+9

    Power's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Power has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Power has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Power is averaging -0.702 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 0.141 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.129 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
    • On the greens, Power's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance112293.9297.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.06%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.17%

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • As of now, Power has compiled 210 points, which ranks him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.929 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.954.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.900). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.129-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.0290.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0811.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.312-0.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.3890.141

    Power's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4673-72-73-77+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-72+7--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

