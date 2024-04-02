Seamus Power Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Seamus Power concluded the weekend at -3, good for a 26th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 trying for an improved score.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last three trips to the Valero Texas Open, Power has an average score of +6, with an average finish of 58th.
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2019, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Power's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/4/2019
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|4/19/2018
|MC
|76-77
|+9
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Power has an average finish of 42nd.
- Power has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Power is averaging -0.702 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 0.141 in his past five tournaments.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.129 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
- On the greens, Power's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|293.9
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.17%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- As of now, Power has compiled 210 points, which ranks him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.929 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.954.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.900). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.129
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.029
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.081
|1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.312
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.389
|0.141
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
