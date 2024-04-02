Seamus Power Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.929 mark ranked 22nd in the field.

Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.954.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.900). That ranked fourth in the field.