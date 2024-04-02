Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Jorge Campillo missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Campillo is competing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Campillo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Campillo has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Campillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jorge Campillo has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Campillo is averaging -0.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging 1.391 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.6
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.19%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.30%
|14.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Best Finishes
- Campillo did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Campillo's best performance came when he shot -10 and finished 19th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Campillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.082 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- Campillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking eighth in the field at 5.239. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 61st in the field with a mark of -1.055. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-1.614). That ranked 61st in the field.
- Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him 42nd in the field.
Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.391
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.