Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Sam Ryder will compete in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 64th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Latest odds for Ryder at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Ryder has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -7.
- Ryder last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing third with a score of -13.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|3/31/2022
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|4/1/2021
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|4/4/2019
|42
|73-66-73-71
|-5
|4/19/2018
|36
|73-71-68-74
|-2
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 2.982 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 2.189 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 (151st) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.1 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.441 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|285.1
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- As of now, Ryder has accumulated 209 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 28th in the field at 1.159. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.344
|-1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.441
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.203
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.472
|2.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.367
|2.189
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.