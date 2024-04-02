Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.

Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 28th in the field at 1.159. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.