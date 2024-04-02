PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Sam Ryder will compete in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 64th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Ryder has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -7.
    • Ryder last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing third with a score of -13.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023371-70-68-66-13
    3/31/2022MC77-71+4
    4/1/2021MC75-79+10
    4/4/20194273-66-73-71-5
    4/19/20183673-71-68-74-2

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of 2.982 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 2.189 in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 (151st) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.1 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.441 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168285.1286.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.74%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • As of now, Ryder has accumulated 209 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 28th in the field at 1.159. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.344-1.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4411.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.203-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4722.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3672.189

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

