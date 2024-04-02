PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.B. Holmes enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Holmes at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Holmes has an average score of E, with an average finish of 71st.
    • Holmes last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Holmes' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC75-74+5
    4/1/2021MC78-74+8
    4/4/20197169-73-74E
    4/19/2018MC73-75+4

    Holmes' Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Holmes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • J.B. Holmes has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Holmes has an average of -3.612 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Holmes .

    Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-295.5295.5
    Greens in Regulation %-%64.44%
    Putts Per Round-30.2
    Par Breakers-%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-%20.56%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Best Finishes

    • Holmes has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.

    Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.612

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-70+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-81+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

