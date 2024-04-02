J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
J.B. Holmes enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Holmes has an average score of E, with an average finish of 71st.
- Holmes last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Holmes' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|4/1/2021
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|4/4/2019
|71
|69-73-74
|E
|4/19/2018
|MC
|73-75
|+4
Holmes' Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Holmes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- J.B. Holmes has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Holmes has an average of -3.612 in his past five tournaments.
Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.5
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|20.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Best Finishes
- Holmes has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.612
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-81
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
